Princess Charlotte Is Off to Her First Day of Nursery School, and Kate Middleton Took Pictures 

Princess Charlotte is kicking off the new year in the best way: by starting school!

The youngest royal in Prince William and Kate Middleton's family is officially off on her first day of nursery school, and she looks more than ready for it.

On Monday the princess was all dressed up and excited to head to Willcocks Nursery School—we know this because, like many proud parents, Kate Middleton took tons of pictures.

KensingtonRoyal/Twitter

Kensington Palace shared two of the photos Middleton shot, and they're pretty darn adorable. Princess Charlotte stands on steps with a huge smile on her face and a tiny pink polka-dot backpack.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/dDIOZdA7aM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018

She looked like quite the fashionista in her small red peacoat and matching bow.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning," Kensington Palace tweeted. "The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School."

It's pretty hard not to smile looking at these adorable photos. We bet if we had a picture of Middleton playing photographer, she'd have a smile on her face too.