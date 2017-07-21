Princess Charlotte Has a Meltdown at the German Airport and It's Absolutely Adorable

The royal family has been enjoying a five-day tour of Poland and Germany, and while Prince William and Kate Middleton seemed to thoroughly enjoy themselves, their kids took turns having a fit. First, Prince George threw a tantrum on the tarmac upon arrival in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday, looking adorably pouty on the runway.

Next, it was Princess Charlotte’s turn to lose her cool. The 2-year-old royal was not happy about leaving Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, and she let her mom know in front of the cameras.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Before departure, the royal family enjoyed a tour of the Airbus training facilities, where they even got up close and personal with a helicopter at Hamburg Airport. Clearly, Prince George was having the time of his life on board, but Charlotte wasn’t really feeling it, looking unenthused with the tour.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Perhaps it was her realization that she would soon have to head back home that set off this mini meltdown? The toddler threw a fuss, jumping up and down and even trying to wiggle out of mom’s grasp before getting back on the plane, but her tantrum was no match for Middleton, who knew just what to say to calm her down.

Chris Jackson/Getty

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Dad then helped the little one step up onto the plane on her own two feet.

