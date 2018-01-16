Princess Charlotte Looks After Her Big Brother Prince George, According to the Queen

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s young family has some interesting power dynamics, at least according to Queen Elizabeth. The monarch revealed that it’s actually 2-year-old Princess Charlotte who looks after her big brother, 4-year-old Prince George.

On Sunday the queen spoke to 10-year-old Emily Clay and asked if she “looked after” her little sister, 6-year-old Hadleigh. According to People, her mom Ellen replied, “It’s the other way around.”

Chris Jackson/Getty via Kensington Palace/Instagram

“It’s like that with Charlotte and George,” Queen Elizabeth replied. The comment came at the queen’s Sandringham estate, where Elizabeth won a bible signed by the monarch for a school religious education project.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard that it’s Charlotte, not George, who takes control at home. Last March, Kate Middleton told a fellow mom that her second child takes the driver’s seat.

“She said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge,” Samantha Burge told reporters after speaking with Middleton.

“We have both got 2-year-olds and they are ruling the roost. It was a bit of a mummy chat.”

We’re interested to see how Charlotte will respond when she has a new little brother or sister at home.