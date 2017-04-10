Princess Charlotte Will Be a Bridesmaid in Pippa Middleton's Wedding

Our hearts are already melting at the thought.

Royal-in-law Pippa Middleton is set to marry her financier fiancé James Matthews on May 20, 2017, and although Kate Middleton won't be walking down the aisle as one of her sister's bridesmaids due to a longtime British tradition, that doesn't mean her and Prince William's two children won't play an adorable role in the ceremony.

Princess Charlotte, 1, will reportedly serve as a bridesmaid (no, not flower girl!) in her aunt's wedding, and we can only begin to imagine how darling she'd look in her frilly little dress. But she won't be the only Cambridge in the mix. Her older brother, Prince George, 3, is expected to be a page boy in the ceremony. The duchess herself is also rumored to be involved in the nuptials in some way.

Pippa and her beau became engaged back in July, when he proposed with a dazzling ring during a romantic getaway in the gorgeous Lake District of northwest England.

We're definitely saving the date for this event.