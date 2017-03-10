2-Year-Old Princess Charlotte Is Already “the One in Charge” at Home

Prince George may have a naughty side, but Princess Charlotte is the boss at home. Mom Kate Middleton helped Prince William unveil a special war memorial on behalf of the Queen on Thursday, and revealed some hilarious details about life with toddlers to a fellow mom.

“She said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge,” Samantha Burge, the wife of a Royal Marine commando, told reporters, according to People. “We have both got 2-year-olds and they are ruling the roost. It was a bit of a mummy chat.”

While George and Charlotte clearly both have strong personalities, the two are getting along well. “They are both becoming really good friends, George and Charlotte,” she added.

Hopefully George isn’t passing on his messy tendencies to his little sister. “When I try to do this with George at home, chocolate and the golden syrup goes everywhere. He makes so much mess. It’s chaos,” she previously told teens about baking with the tot.

Let’s all hope he grows out of that phase before he takes the throne.