It’s Princess Charlotte’s Second Birthday! See the Little Royal’s Cutest Moments

Princess Charlotte turns 2 years old today, but it seems like she’s already had enough adorable moments to last a lifetime. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s darling daughter melts our hearts with each and every new photo she’s in.

From her premiere portrait with her doting older brother, Prince George, to rosy-faced ski trip shots in which she looks just like her dad, Prince William, Charlotte truly is a royal sweetheart. Her seat of honor in Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday portrait sealed the deal: This two-year-old tot has us smitten.

And while she's certainly cute, Kate Middleton says her toddler is certainly a troublemaker. "Oh, she is very cute but she has got quite a feisty side!" Middleton told attendee Glynis Double at the Queen's 90th birthday celebration last year, according to People. She went on to say that she hopes older brother Prince George can keep his little sister in line.

In honor of her second birthday, check out the princess’s 20 most adorable moments. Happy birthday, Charlotte!