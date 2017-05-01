Here's a New Photo of Princess Charlotte–Taken by Mom Kate Middleton

Can you believe Princess Charlotte is already turning 2 years old? How time flies! In that time, her mother Kate Middleton has become quite the photographer. Though we must admit: mothers always see their children in the best light.

The duchess snapped an adorable photo of her daughter last month at their home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, England. In it, the cutie is wearing a barrette in her hair, collared shirt, and a sheep print sweater. It really is just too darling.

It is slowly, but surely becoming a family tradition as Kate and Prince William released a similar photo last year, when the princess turned 1. "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do," the Kensington Palace stated in its Instagram post of the charming image. How could anyone not love it?

A birthday party for Charlotte is also on the agenda and then aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding late in May.