Princes William and Harry, Kate Middleton Will Rededicate Princess Diana’s Grave This Weekend

Dan Kitwood/Getty
by: Olivia Bahou
June 28, 2017 @ 4:15 PM

It’s been 20 years since Princess Diana passed away in a tragic car accident in Paris, and her sons Prince William and Prince Harry are honoring her memory by rededicating her grave. According to the BBC, the princes, as well as William’s wife Kate Middleton, will attend a private service at Althorp House in Northamptonshire on Saturday, July 1, which would have been Diana’s 56th birthday.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also be in attendance, as well as three of Diana’s siblings, but Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be notably absent. The BBC reports that Diana’s ex-husband will be in Canada during the ceremony.

Along with this emotional service, Princes William and Harry have commissioned a new statue of Princess Diana to be placed in the public grounds of her former residence, Kensington Palace, to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

Last week, Harry, who was just 12 years old when his mother died, said that he regrets the way her funeral was handled. “My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television,” he told Newsweek. “I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today.”

