Prince William Visits Victims of the Manchester Attack Today

There are a ton of security measures for getting the royal family around safely, which makes surprise visits quite difficult for the globally-known crew. But that didn't stop Prince William from traveling to Manchester today to "acknowledge and thank the people of Manchester for their strength, decency and kindness," according to Kensington Palace's twitter.

The Duke of Cambridge's first stop was at the Greater Manchester Police headquarters to meet with the officers who responded to last week's tragedy. There, he chatted with those who were first on the scene at the arena, as well as Manchester's Chief Constable Ian Hopkins.

Prince William's visit comes about a week after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, visited Manchester last Thursday—a mere three days after the attack.

Next up for the city of Manchester? Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert this Sunday. She'll be joined by Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Take That, with all the concert proceeds going toward the families and victims of the bombing via the Manchester Emergency Fund.

We have a feeling Prince William, Harry, and Kate Middleton will be in attendance at the concert, but only time will tell.