Hip Dad Prince William Knows About the Unrealistic Beauty Standards on Social Media

Prince William isn’t a regular dad, he’s a cool dad. Which is why when he surprised a group of students at London’s Burlington Danes Academy on Thursday, he brought up an utterly modern problem: unrealistic beauty standards on social media.

No stranger to scrutiny himself (particular headlines about his thinning hair), he offered up some wise words to teens. “I worry for you girls,” he said, according to People. He urged them to avoid feeling pressured to conform to those impractical ideals and discussed the toll that it can take on mental health.

Arthur Edwards/AFP/Getty Images

The royal also touched on cyber-bullying and admitted what we all could assume about his texting skills: They’re not as good as Gen Z’s. “Unless you punctuate it correctly—I’m not the best at punctuation and I’m not the grammar police, either—you can read it in 100 different ways,” he said of hurt feelings over texts and social media.

RELATED: Alicia Vikander Sat Next to Prince William at a Dinner Party and Chose a Hilarious Topic of Conversation

On second thought, maybe he's not as hip as we believed. “There is such a generational gap … we don’t know how to respond,” William admitted about parents’ knowledge of social media platforms like Facebook.

Just wait until and Prince George and Princess Charlotte enter their teens.