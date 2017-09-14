Prince William Says Princess Charlotte Is Bound to Be Trouble

Prince William makes juggling parenting and his royal duties look easy, but at home, the father of two has a lot on his hands. William visited the Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool on Thursday and joked about his busy home life with 4-year-old George, 2-year-old Charlotte, and a little one on the way.

“George rules the roost but Charlotte isn’t far behind,” he told one patient, People reports. “I think she’s going to be trouble when she’s older. All fathers say that,” William told another patient.

As for Kate Middleton, the expectant mom is doing “very well,” despite her condition that causes extreme morning sickness. And while the Duchess wasn’t able to attend Prince George’s first day of school last Thursday, William was happy with the way it turned out.

KENSINGTON PALACE/TWITTER

“George has been really easy. He hasn’t said, ‘Have I got to do this for the rest of my life?’” William joked. “We are all seeing how long that lasts before he doesn’t want to go!”

In fact, the first day of school was harder for the parents than the students. “Most of the parents were in floods of tears. The kids were all fine,” he said of the momentous occasion.

Prince William even addressed Wednesday’s scare, when a woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into George’s school, Thomas’s Battersea. “It’s been an interesting week,” the royal said.

You can say that again!