William and Harry Say Diana Was "One of the Naughtiest Parents" 

Samir Hussein

For the first time, Prince William and Prince Harry are opening up about their mother together.

The upcoming documentary about Princess Diana's parenting style is going to be must-see TV. A new promotional clip for the film, called Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, was just released, and it seriously tugs at the heart strings.

This documentary is actually the first time Prince William and Prince Harry will discuss Princess Diana together, and it focuses on how the late royal's parenting shaped the two men. In the promo, William and Harry are going through family photos, reflecting on their childhood.

"This is the first time that the two of us have ever spoken about her as a mother," says Prince Harry.

"She was very informal and really enjoyed the laughter and the fun," Prince William explains. "She understood that there was a real life outside of Palace walls."

Harry even goes as far as to call Princess Diana "one of the naughtiest parents" before saying "she was the best mum in the world."

Watch the whole heart-warming clip here:

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Bringing Little George and Charlotte on a Royal Tour

The documentary is scheduled to come out sometime in July, and you'll be able to watch it on HBO. You don't want to miss this rare glimpse into the royal family's memory banks!