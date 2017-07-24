Prince William and Prince Harry Released Private Childhood Photos with Princess Diana

Ahead of the twentieth anniversary of Princess Diana’s death and the release of the long-awaited documentary about her life as a royal, the princess’s two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, shared private family snapshots from their childhood.

On Sunday, Kensington Palace released three throwback photos of the royal family on Twitter, captioning the heartwarming shots simply: “The Duke and Prince Harry are pleased to share 3 photographs from the personal photo album of the late Diana, Princess of Wales.”

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/889017338217062400 The Duke and Prince Harry are pleased to share 3 photographs from the personal photo album of the late Diana, Princess of Wales. pic.twitter.com/mUhzQB08TV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 23, 2017

While all the photographs highlight different memories, they all encapsulate Princess Diana’s love and devotion for her only children. One adorable shot shows Diana’s arms wrapped around a young Prince Harry, who can’t help but grin from ear to ear as he holds onto his mother’s embrace. In another photo, which features the mom of two in a pink crew neck sweatshirt, and carrying Prince William as a tot, Diana was pregnant with Harry.

“Believe it or not, we’re both in this picture, you’re in the tummy,” William said to his younger brother during a candid interview in Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, according to BuzzFeed.

The royals released an additional two photos early on Monday morning, with one shot showing the princes indulging in a game of dress up, and the other of Diana, clad in head-to-toe white, sitting on a boat with one of the boys as a baby. "The Duke and Prince Harry are pleased to share two more family photographs from the late Diana, Princess of Wales' personal photo album," the palace wrote.

https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/889377803627622400 The Duke and Prince Harry are pleased to share two more family photographs from the late Diana, Princess of Wales' personal photo album. pic.twitter.com/sup8MGbNfD — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 24, 2017

As the milestone anniversary of Princess Diana’s death continues to approach, we hope to see more sweet photos and recollections shared from the royal family that help her incredible legacy live on for the generations to come.