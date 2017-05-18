Princess Diana Taught Sons the "Value of Doing Good When No One Is Watching"

Prince William and Prince Harry are doing a pretty incredible job of keeping their mother's memory alive.

The royal siblings presented a group of young people from around the worldwith an award created in honor of Princess Diana today, where twenty recipients received the Legacy Award set up by the Diana Award charity to recognize the “monumental impact” they have made on their communities and countries. The brother hosted the event at St. James’s Palace, where they both spoke fondly of their mom during a speech before handing on the much-deserved trophies.

"This summer marks 20 years since our mother died. She achieved so much in her life. From helping to shatter the stigma around AIDS, to fighting to ban landmines and supporting the homeless—she touched the lives of millions," William said. "The truth is, though, that she was taken at only 36, just slightly older than I am today. But of course, we can never know what our mother would have gone on to do...But in one sense Harry and I feel that our mother lives on in the countless acts of compassion and bravery that she inspires in others."

Harry also touched on the values that Diana instilled in them as children. "One of the things our mother taught William and I was the value of doing good when no one is watching. She visited hospitals late at night to comfort patients; she spent hours writing letters to privately support the work of others; she achieved a lot by shining a spotlight, but she worked just as hard when the cameras were gone," he stated. "It is this spirit of quiet selflessness that unites these 20 recipients of the Legacy Award."

In addition to meeting William and Harry, the winners will be able to take part in the Diana Award’s development program that teaches leadership, community development, social entrepreneurship, and technology for good.