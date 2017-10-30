Prince William Says He'll Teach Prince George This Life-Saving Lesson After Meeting Inspiring 5-Year-Old 

Prince William had quite the inspiring Monday night. The Duke of Cambridge attended The Pride of Britain Awards to honor some of the United Kingdom's bravest men, women, and children.

Before he hit the stage to present some of the night's big awards, he met with a few of the honorees backstage, including five-year-old Suzie McCash. The young girl received the Child of Courage honor for saving her mom's life at age four by calling emergency services. "I have a 4-year-old called George, and if I gave him a telephone I do not know what he would do," Prince William told her.

“And so you know what, I’m going to have a conversation with my George about what to do because of what you’ve done. It’s really important.”

During the ceremony, the Duke presented three awards throughout the night. The first one went to the Grenfell firefighters, who were some of the first responders at the scene of the horrific and deadly apartment fire. "We should all take a moment to understand and appreciate all emergency services personnel and what they achieve in their communities," he said when presenting them with the award.

HRH presents the Grenfell Firefighters with the Emergency Services Award in recognition of their bravery pic.twitter.com/ndy27SApkm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2017

RELATED: 9 Books to Read If You’re Obsessed With the Royals

The two Special Recognition Awards he presented went to the Grenfell Community and the Manchester medics.

HRH also presented two Special Recognition Awards - to the Grenfell Community and to Manchester Medics. pic.twitter.com/Joeyxmo2qt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2017

While giving the medics their award, some of the young people who were injured also joined William on the stage. "I can't say enough how proud I am of what you do on a daily basis," he told those assembled. "The courage and spirit Manchester showed is a huge example to all of us."

HRH was also joined on stage by some of the young people who were injured in the Manchester Arena attack pic.twitter.com/RdkICOHWUz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 30, 2017

The full awards show will be broadcast on November 7.