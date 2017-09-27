Prince William Posing on a Mechanical Elephant Is the Only Pic You Need to See Today 

Prince William may have his hands full with royal duties and a baby on the way (not to mention his daily task of taking a not-so-happy Prince George to school), but he still has time for the important things in life and that sometimes includes elephants.

The Duke of Cambridge paid a visit to Milton Keynes on Tuesday, where he was celebrating the 50th anniversary of the town, and instead of merely giving speeches and meeting people, he participated in some less conventional activities—namely, riding an elephant.

No, not a real one, but a gigantic mechanical elephant that the town normally uses in parades.

Chris J Ratcliffe/WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William looked pretty happy about it, and we honestly can't blame him.

Chris J Ratcliffe/WPA Pool/Getty

To make the trip even more fun, before the day ended, he also managed to fit in a game of foosball.

WPA Pool/Getty

And even had some time to quizzically judge old-fashioned outfits during a historical reenactment.

WPA Pool/Getty

Not bad for a day's visit.