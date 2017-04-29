Happy Anniversary to Prince William and Kate Middleton! See Their Cutest Moments

Happy wedding anniversary to Prince William and Kate Middleton! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating six years since their lavish nuptials at London's Westminster Abbey, and wow does time fly.

It seems like just yesterday that Middleton was walking down the aisle in her stunning Alexander McQueen gown in front of 1,900 of their closest guests—not to mention the TV crews livestreaming the event across the globe. But a lot has happened in the six years since their wedding ceremony.

The two have welcomed two kids together, 3-year-old Prince George and almost 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, who made us fall further in love with the royal family when we didn't think it was possible. And yet with two kids at home, this couple still acts like newlyweds, stealing kisses and holding hands in public when caught engaging in some rare PDA.

From their awe-inspiring trips to India and Canada to cheering on the runners during the London Marathon, the sight of the Duke and Duchess can always put a smile on our faces. Click through to our gallery to see 60+ of their cutest moments, caught on camera.

Happy anniversary, Will and Kate!