Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate Prince Harry's Engagement to Meghan Markle

As wedding bells ring for newly engaged couple Prince Harry and Megan Markle, big brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton are first in line to offer their felicitations.

With news of the impending nuptials revealed early Monday morning, Harry’s nearest and dearest in the British royal circle broke their silence on social media to congratulate the prince on his decision to wed the Suits star.

In a tweet shared by Kensington Palace's account, a rep wrote, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement: 'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.’”

In addition to Kate and Williams’s sweet note, Queen Elizabeth, who recently had tea with the actress just last month at Buckingham Palace, left her own message for the happy pair. “The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness,” the royal family's Twitter account shared.

Looks like the royals are more than ready to welcome Markle to the family!