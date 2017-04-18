Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Parenting Style Breaks Royal Tradition

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are shirking the British “stiff upper lip” in favor of a more open and honest style of parenting. In a new interview with CALMzine, a British mental health publication, Prince William opens up about the way he’s raising Prince George and Princess Charlotte with wife Kate Middleton.

“Catherine and I are clear that we want both George and Charlotte to grow up feeling able to talk about their emotions and feelings. Over the past year we have visited a number of schools together where we have been amazed listening to children talk about some quite difficult subjects in a really clear and emotionally articulate way—something most adults would struggle with,” William said.

Stephen Lock - Pool/Getty

“Seeing this has really given me hope that things are changing and that there is a generation coming up who find it normal to talk openly about their emotions. Emotional intelligence is key for us all to deal with the complexities of life and relationships.”

“Emotional intelligence,” huh? Could Prince William be a Bachelor fan? Anyway, back to that “stiff upper lip.”

“For too long there has been a taboo about talking about some important issues. If you were anxious, it’s because you were weak. If you couldn’t cope with whatever life threw at you, it’s because you were failing. Successful, strong people don’t suffer like that, do they? But of course—we all do. It’s just that few of us speak about it,” William said.

“There may be a time and place for the ‘stiff upper lip,’ but not at the expense of your health.”