Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Moving the Kids to London

Change is in the air for Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced on Friday that they will make London's Kensington Palace their home base beginning this fall.

Instead of their country estate in Norfolk, Kensington Palace's Apartment 1A will become their primary place of residence. The apartment used to be home to Queen Elizabeth's sister Princess Margaret and recently underwent a more than $6.5 million renovation.

A statement from Kensington Palace explained the royal couple's residential history:

Since 2014 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have used Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace as their official residence when carrying out Royal duties, while basing their family primarily at their home in Norfolk. This arrangement has allowed The Duke to work as a pilot with the East Anglia Air Ambulance, a role he has valued hugely. Their Royal Highnesses love their time in Norfolk and it will continue to be their home.

As for the reason behind the move: "As they have in recent years, Their Royal Highnesses are keen to continue to increase their official work on behalf of The Queen and for the charities and causes they support, which will require greater time spent in London," the statement continued. "Prince George will begin school in London in September and Princess Charlotte will also go to nursery and eventually school in London as well."

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Prince William is set to fulfill his two-year commitment to work as an ambulance pilot this summer. This means the change for the family can coincide with his stepping down from the role.

"It has been a huge privilege to fly with the East Anglia Air Ambulance," William said in a statement. "Following on from my time in the military, I have had experiences in this job I will carry with me for the rest of my life, and that will add a valuable perspective to my royal work for decades to come."

Here's to hoping this means there are even more adorable George and Charlotte sightings in our future.