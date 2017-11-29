Prince William Had a Hilarious Response to Prince Harry’s Wedding News

When Prince Harry announced his engagement to Meghan Markle on Monday, his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton were quick to announce their elation over the news. “We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together,” the couple said in a statement through Kensington Palace.

When the Duchess of Cambridge later stepped out for a public engagement on Tuesday, she echoed the sentiment. "William and I are absolutely thrilled," she gushed. "It's such exciting news. It's a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment."

Samir Hussein/WireImage

But when Prince William was interviewed during a two-day trip to Finland on Wednesday, he expressed a more personal reason that he’s happy his brother is settling down. “Personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years!” he joked to reporters, according to People.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

RELATED: How to Cook Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Engagement Chicken

Considering Markle is the editor of former lifestyle site The Tig and a self-proclaimed foodie, we (and William) can assume that Harry will likely have no lack of delicious food stocked in his own fridge once his fiancée moves in.

Who knows, maybe it will even be William doing the “scrounging” for food this time around.