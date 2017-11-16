Princes William and Harry Have Cameos in the Next Star Wars Movie

The upcoming Star Wars film is about to get the royal treatment. Mega fans Prince William and Prince Harry have cameos in the newest installment, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which hits theaters Dec. 15.

The two royals visited the set at Pinewood Studios in April 2016, but it turns out they did more than just play with lightsabers. William and Harry actually filmed a scene that made it into the final cut of the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and our worlds are colliding right now.

WPA Pool

The bad news? We won’t be seeing their faces in the film. The princes will appear as Stormtroopers, wearing protective outfits from head to toe. In the scene, William and Harry stand alongside actor Tom Hardy and singer Gary Barlow—who also make cameos as Stormtroopers—and guard John Boyega’s character, Finn, in an elevator. It just might be the most star-studded Star Wars scene of all time, though just by watching the movie you’d hardly know it.

Boyega confirmed the reports, saying that the grouping made for a “strange contrast of a weird family.”

“It’s the best of both worlds for me,” he added, saying that it was more fun than intimidating working alongside the future King of England and his brother.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.