Prince William Comforts Grieving Girl: "I Lost My Mummy When I Was Very Young Too"

Prince William is the king of heartwarming moments.

In typical fashion, The Duke of Cambridge was more than charming as he and wife Kate Middleton spent time with a group of children and families Wednesday who have suffered bereavement, even taking time to open up to a young girl who had lost her father.

"I lost my mummy when I was very young too," William reportedly told 9-year-old Aoife, whom he comforted after he learned she lost her father to pancreatic cancer six years ago, according to People.

This afternoon The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting a @cbukhelp Centre, as the London centre marks its one year anniversary pic.twitter.com/k0HK73OmnI — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 11, 2017

"I was [15] and my brother was 12," he continued during his and Middelton's visit to Child Bereavement UK's center in Stratford, East London. "So we lost our mummy when we were young as well. Do you speak about your daddy? It's very important to talk about it, very, very important."

RELATED: 35 Times We Wanted to Be Kate Middleton

The young girl told William about the colors she had chosen for a "memory box" in honor of her father, opting for bold hues since her dad liked bright colors and loved gardening.

"It was really nice that he talked to me," she told the mag. "It was like there are other people who know what it is like to lose someone."

Aoife's mother, Marie, was touched by the moment, telling reporters, "I couldn't believe it when he started to talk about his mother. It was very emotional and I was willing myself not to start to cry. I almost did."

"I am telling my children that if they take anything away from this day, it is what he said about how important it is to talk," she continued. "Kids do not forget that. Sometimes it hurts but we can remember the happy things too. It is so important to talk."

While they were at the center, Kate and William also bonded with mothers and helped them make memory jars for loved ones.

The Duke and Duchess join a @cbukhelp 'Memory Jar' activity in a Support Group session – which helps families dealing with bereavement pic.twitter.com/xg9zWPxfkD — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 11, 2017

The visit, which highlighted children's mental health, was particularly special for William, considering Child Bereavement UK is one of his key causes.