Prince William Supports Grieving Families with Child Bereavement UK

After saying goodbye to his mom, Princess Diana, following her tragic passing, Prince William can easily sympathize with children and young teens who have lost loved ones. The royal, who was only 15-years-old when his mother died, is offering his support to Child Bereavement UK, pairing up with other famous faces, like the Great British Bake Off's Mary Berry and soccer star Rio Ferdinand in an emotional video campaign..

The first clip was released on Friday, and, in it, the Duke of Cambridge urges viewers to take "one minute'" to "help to rebuild the lives of bereaved families," while others, such as Berry, reveal what they would say to their late family members if they had "one more minute." The popular television chef, who lost her 19-year-old son William when he was killed in a 1989 car crash, said if she had more time with the teen she "would thank him for being a brilliant son."

A statement released by the campaign's chief executive, Ann Chalmers, claims that the videos are effective with their messaging, according to People. "The film touches on the longing that many bereaved families tell us they have, to be able to have more time with the person who has died," she says. "In our 23 years experience of supporting children, young people and families, this is something that is commonly expressed and that many people will relate to."

RELATED: Why Princess Charlotte's Future Children Won't Inherit Royal Titles—but Prince George's Will

She continued: "Our vision is for all families to have access to the support they need when a child grieves and when a child dies, and our One More Minute campaign gives us the opportunity to spread the word so that families are aware that bereavement support is available through organizations like ours."

Watch the video above.