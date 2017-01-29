Princes William and Harry Commission a Statue to Honor Princess Diana

Grab the Kleenex, because Princess Diana's sons are remembering their mother in the most amazing way. Yesterday, Prince William and Prince Harry announced they will erect a statue of the late princess on the grounds of Kensington Palace to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her death.

Princess Diana died in a car crash in August 1997—Prince William was 15 at the time, and his younger brother was 12. Now, 20 years after her passing, her family wants to honor the profound impact she had on the world and ensure her legacy lives on.

In a statement, the brothers said, "It has been twenty years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue."

The monument will be placed in the public gardens at Kensington Palace, Princess Diana's former home (and the soon-to-be residence of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children). The Princes noted that its creation will begin soon, and they hope to have it completed by the end of the year.

"Our mother touched so many lives," they continued. "We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy."

We can't wait to find out more details about what's sure to be a beautiful memorial.