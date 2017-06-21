See Birthday Boy Prince William Transform from Towheaded Tot to Dashing Prince

See Birthday Boy Prince William Transform from Towheaded Tot to Dashing Prince
Samir Hussein/WireImage
BY: Olivia Bahou
June 21, 2017 @ 7:00 AM

Prince William certainly has a lot to celebrate this week: Just days after he enjoyed Father’s Day as a dad-of-two, the handsome royal is ringing in his 35th birthday! While he attended his sister-in-law Pippa Middleton's stunning wedding last month and alongside Duchess Kate and their two kids, the focus is now on the Queen’s dashing heir.

And what a year it has been. Between a milestone second trip to Canada with his bride and their adorable little ones, 3-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, and a full-family celebration at Pippa's nuptials, we’ve had plenty of occasions to ogle over this picture-perfect family.

The prince just celebrated his sixth wedding anniversary (with a stunning portrait, no less) and the romance is very much still alive between these stunning royals. From stolen glances in the public eye to impromptu snowball fights, this handsome couple’s relationship is a real-life fairytale.

In honor of Prince William’s 35th birthday, join us in taking a look back at his transformation from an adorable youngster to a doting father. Happy birthday, Prince William!

