Prince Philip's Final Public Engagement Is Revealed

A curtain will close on the end of an era for the British royal family.

Earlier reports in May revealed that Prince Philip planned to step down from all public duty and effectively end his career in the spotlight, and, now, Buckingham Palace announced that the 96-year-old royal will retire sooner than we all thought.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed that the Duke of Edinburgh's last public engagement will take place during the week of August 2, with a final attendance at the Royal Marines' charity parade in London, according to E! News.

VIDEO: This Photo of the Royal Family in Ugly Christmas Sweaters Is Everything

However, the palace promised that we might still see snippets of the prince, who is reportedly stepping down for non health-related reasons, and his wife, Queen Elizabeth II periodically during royal engagements—depending on his fancy.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Just "Couldn't Resist" Adding Another Corgi to Her Brood

"[The parade] will bring His Royal Highness's individual program to a conclusion, although he may choose to attend certain events, alongside the Queen, from time to time," a royal delegate concluded the statement.

Though, we imagine that Prince Philip will be most likely spending his days as a retired man relaxing with the couple's incredible corgi brood.