Meet the 18-Year-Old Royal Taking the Modeling World by Storm

Prince Harry may be off the market, but there’s a new eligible royal bachelor to swoon over. 18-year-old Prince Nikolai of Denmark just broke into the modeling scene, and fair warning, these pictures might make you weak in the knees.

The teen recently signed with Scoop Models in his home country, and the agency posted these gorgeous shots of their recent acquisition. “The decision was made a while ago with both his parents’ support and encouragement. He has signed up with Scoop Models Denmark, and they were the agency which proposed Prince Nikolai,” Scoop Models Agency Director Bente Lundquist told InStyle in a statement.

And he’s not just doing editorial shoots. Nikolai walked in his first fashion show during London Fashion Week, and he was a natural on the runway. The show was particularly meaningful, as it was Christopher Bailey’s last collection with the brand, and the prince handled it like a pro.

Estrop/Getty Images

“HH Prince Nikolai was offered a unique opportunity to participate on the catwalk in the last fashion show by the chief creative officer Christopher Bailey for the House of Burberry,” Lundquist told InStyle.

In a statement, Burberry said it "is delighted to have Prince Nikolai of Denmark walking in today’s runway show which marks a special moment in time for the brand.”

VIDEO: Meghan Markle Says Prince Harry Is a Feminist Too

We bet we’re about to see a lot more of this handsome royal on the runway, so we’ve rounded up everything to know about the modeling prince.

1. He’s sixth in line to the Danish throne.

Nikolai is the son of Prince Joachim and his ex-wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg. Prince Joachim is the younger son of Queen Margrethe II—his brother Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark, is first in line to the throne.

Nikolai’s parents announced their separation in 2004 and the divorce was final one year later. Prince Joachim has since remarried Princess Marie of Denmark. Alexandra remarried Martin Jørgensen, and the pair has since gotten divorced.

RELATED: Princess Diana’s Look-Alike Niece Was the Breakout Model of This Fashion Show

2. He’s essentially been excused from royal duties.

Unlike Prince William and Prince Harry of the U.K., Prince Nikolai has been all but excused from royal duties by his father, which is why he’s able to pursue a career in modeling. Last year, Prince Joachim told Danish news outlet Billed-Bladet that Nikolai “should not be forced into something. Nikolai’s future shall be conducted entirely by his own plan.”

3. He’s not benefiting from the crown either.

Prince Nikolai has been cut off from the royal family financially, though his parents will support him through his education.

4. The queen threw his 18th birthday party on a yacht.

Prince Nikolai celebrated the landmark birthday in style, partying on the royal yacht Dannebrog with Queen Margrethe. Pretty baller.

Ole Jensen - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

5. He loves house music.

According to W, the first album he ever listened to was Justin Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds. His favorite song is Matoma’s remix of Notorious B.I.G. and Ja Rule’s “Old Thing Back,” and it reportedly makes him “very happy.”