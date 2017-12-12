Princes William and Harry Went to the Star Wars Premiere and Met All Your Favorite Characters

Prince William and Prince Harry’s latest red carpet appearance for a film premiere is unlike any other, because this time they have a role in the movie. The princes stepped out for the European premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Tuesday after filming a very small cameo in the film.

In the movie, which hits theaters Dec. 15, the royals appear as Stormtroopers who guard John Boyega’s character, Finn. William and Harry visited the Star Wars set at Pinewood Studios to “recognize the wealth of British creative talent involved in the production of the Star Wars films,” as well as play around with some lightsabers and secretly film a scene.

Prince William and Prince Harry visited the @starwars film set at Pinewood Studios in April 2016 to recognise the wealth of British creative talent involved in the production of the Star Wars films. pic.twitter.com/GcoooJjLDU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 12, 2017

Now that the film is finally premiering, the princes joined the cast on the red carpet to benefit The Royal Foundation. Looking dapper in black tuxedos, the royals chatted with fan-favorite droid BB-8 as well as members of the cast. Yeah, that’s right: BB-8 got to meet a member of the royal family before you did.

The Force is strong on this red carpet! #thelastjedi pic.twitter.com/j6NYKzY3lw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 12, 2017

A quick chat with Luke Skywalker before #thelastjedi starts! pic.twitter.com/A1wwpvWQ4U — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 12, 2017

Unfortunately, their significant others Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle didn’t join the royals on the red carpet, as their joint star power would have just been too much to handle.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

WPA Pool/Getty Images

So until Harry and Meghan make their next joint appearance, we’ll just have to hold ourselves over with these dapper photos of the princes with our favorite Star Wars characters.