Prince Harry Thinks We Spend Too Much Time on Our Phones

Can Prince Harry convince you to cut down on phone time?

The charming royal is on a two-day tour of Leeds and used the opportunity to speak out about mental health on behalf of his charity Heads Together—and the effect that our cell phones can have on it.

“I read recently that young people check their phones at least 150 times per day—I’m sure we could all be more effective and efficient if we took a moment to process our thoughts rather than rushing from one thing to the next,” he said at the event Leeds Leads: Encouraging Happy Young Minds on behalf of the Leeds Community Foundation.

Harry began Heads Together, a charity to promote mental health awareness, with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton back in April 2016. “I cannot tell you how pleased William, Catherine, and I are that the dial seems to have shifted and that there is now greater understanding, compassion, and kindness for anyone who opens up about their struggles,” he said.

“But let’s not kid ourselves that the job is done—there is much, much more that we can do at every level to make conversations about mental health as commonplace as those about physical health.”

Just another reason to love the young royals.