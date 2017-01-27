Prince Harry Recreated This Photo Princess Diana Took in 1995

Nearly 20 years after Princess Diana’s tragic passing, the late royal is still inspiring those she left behind—including her youngest son, Prince Harry.

On Thursday Diana’s progeny visited London's Willesden Green hostel, which the princess opened in 1995 and visited regularly throughout the remainder of her life. During his trip, Harry stumbled upon a photo of his mother and a large group posing in the hostel’s stairwell (above).

The prince couldn't resist recreating the nearly 22-year-old image with a group of workers from The Running Charity. Outfitted in the organization’s namesake track jacket, Harry posed in the same position as his late mother, arms crossed about his chest, a broad smile across his face.

Geoff Pugh-WPA Pool/Getty

Thanks to the many people she influenced during her short life, Princess Di’s charitable spirit is still alive and well today. We’re sure she’d be very proud.

RELATED: Get a Glimpse of Princess Diana's Handwriting in Letters About Sons

VIDEO: Prince Harry on Girlfriend Meghan Markle

Also, shout out to the world’s best son, Prince Harry! Sweetest gesture ever.