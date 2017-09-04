How Prince Harry Reacted to the Big Baby News

ICYMI, Kensington Palace just announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child, and pretty much everyone is freaking out. However, no one could be happier for the couple than Prince Harry, who had the sweetest things to say about the big news.

The 32-year-old royal is currently in Manchester, visiting several charitable organizations, including Walking With The Wounded and the NHS Manchester Resilience Hub.

When asked about becoming an uncle again, Prince Harry told reporters that the news was "fantastic" and that he's "very, very happy for them," according to People.

The press release from the royal family mentioned that the Duchess is currently struggling with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and Harry gave an update on her situation, as well, saying, "I haven't seen her for a while but I think she's okay."

The three royals were last together on August 30, when they dedicated a memorial garden to Princess Diana on the day before the anniversary of her death.

RELATED: All About Princess Kate's Morning Sickness: What Is Hyperemesis Gravidarum?

This tight-knit family seems extremely happy to be expecting a new member.