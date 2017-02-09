Why Prince Harry Needs Queen Elizabeth's Permission to Propose to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle have been going very strong for several months now, and it appears if their relationship is only going to continue to heat up. But if the royal wants to pop the question to the actress in the future, he's going to need approval from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

And it's not just because of respect or tradition—it's actually the law. As fifth in line to the throne, Harry is required to have the 90-year-old monarch's blessing to marry according to the Royal Marriages Act 1772, which gives the queen or king the right to veto the marriage of any member of his or her family. And while that law has since been repealed and replaced by more relaxed restrictions, it still stands for the first six in line to the throne. If you haven't been keeping track, that list curently includes Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry, and Prince Andrew.

But judging by Ms. Markle's impeccable poise, devotion to charity work, impressive education, and other admirable qualities, we don't think she'll have any trouble winning over Queen Elizabeth. After all, Kate Middleton and Prince William are already on board with the relationship.

Fingers cross that there are wedding bells in this pair's future.