25 Years Later, Prince Harry Returns to a Place He Admired with Princess Diana

It may only be Wednesday, but Kensington Palace has gifted royal fans with the ultimate Thursday-worthy throwback in honor of Prince Harry's latest royal visit. The prince stopped by England's Silverstone Circuit, home to British motor racing, almost 25 years after he paid the same visit alongside his late mom, Princess Diana.

The mother-son duo set out to the circuit in 1994 to present a trophy at the Grand Prix, so for Harry's latest trip, the palace released pictures of their experience.

Prince Harry has made several visits to @SilverstoneUK before. In 1994, he accompanied his mother Diana, Princess of Wales to present the trophy at the Grand Prix. pic.twitter.com/9b2tbGOZ1q — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 7, 2018

Andy Hooper/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock

Of course, Prince Harry is no longer 9 years old, but the familial throwback feels even more special in the countdown to when he marries Meghan Markle on May 19. His solo trip to Silverstone had him marking the start of construction for a new educational center.

As Patron of the Silverstone Experience, Prince Harry is visiting @SilverstoneUK today to officially mark the start of the construction of the new educational centre. pic.twitter.com/XXE2DTK1aX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 7, 2018

WPA Pool/Getty

In recent years, Prince Harry has been more open about discussing the loss of his mother with the public following her untimely death when he was 12 years old.

“I think what happened to my mum probably put me a step back, thinking, how could someone who did so much for the world and did so much for everyone else be treated like that by a certain institution?” he said back in November. “It takes a bit of getting used to, but once you understand the privileged position that you’re in, you go to spend the rest of your life giving back, and gaining the trust and respect of the general public.”

With his continuation of the charity work at Silverstone, it looks like her legacy of giving back is living on in him.