Why Prince William and Harry Never Talk About Their Step-Siblings

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding less than 100 days away, all eyes are on their guest list, particularly when it comes to the groom-to-be’s step-siblings, who are expected to attend the Windsor Castle nuptials.
Although Prince Harry and Prince William live their lives in the public eye, their less talked about step-siblings, Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles, tend to keep their happenings on the low. So, it’s rare to see the duo in headlines.
Still, there is a bit of fascination surrounding the rather publicity-shy children of Camilla Parker Bowles now that the wedding is approaching.
Here’s the three things to know about them:
- Prince Charles became stepfather to them when he tied the knot with Camilla in 2005. Lopes is the younger of the two at 40, Tom is 43, and they are both the children of Camilla’s first husband Andrew Parker Bowles.
- Laura is a mom of three, and co-founded London's Eleven Gallery in 2005. She and her brother appear to be very close to William and Harry. The princes made sure they were on hand for her nuptials in 2006, and Laura’s eldest daughter, 10-year-old Eliza, served as a bridesmaid in the Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011.
- Tom is a cookbook author, food writer, and critic, who released his sixth book The Cook Book: Fortnum & Mason in 2016. He has also appeared on MasterChef and won the Guild of Food Writers award in 2010 for his writings on British food.