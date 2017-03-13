Prince Harry Got Mistaken for Ed Sheeran—and His Response Was So Good

Apparently Harry Potter's Rupert Grint isn't the only famous redhead who gets mistaken for Ed Sheeran.

None other than Prince Harry was asked if he was the "Shape of You" singer while meeting with students from Francis Holland School in Regent’s Park today, where he chatted with a group of pupils who were invited to meet him following a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

The royal paused to talk to 12-year-old Tiya Thornton as he approached a lineup of 70 flag-waving girls, who commented on his resemblance to Sheeran, People reports. "Are you the real Prince Harry?" she asked. "Yes, the other one is Ed Sheeran," he hilariously replied. The Brit then laughed before sharing the funny exchange with those alongside him.

Other than the similar hair color, we don't really see the likeness. But hey, who are we to judge.

So many Ed Sheeran doppelgängers, so little time.