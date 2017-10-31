Prince Harry and Michelle Obama Made These Chicago High School Students' Day

The dream team is back together! Michelle Obama and Prince Harry arrived in Chicago today for the Obama Foundation Summit, but before they took the stage for day one of the event, they surprised twenty high school students at Hyde Park Academy in the city's South Side neighborhood.
The former First Lady and Prince Harry spoke with the students for over an hour about a variety of topics, including how the location of the Obama Presidential Center will highlight the school and neighborhood, how young people can stay inspired and hopeful in today's political climate, and the importance of education and using your voice to make change.
RELATED: Prince Harry Is Secretly Schooling Meghan Markle on Royal Life
Michelle took to her personal Instagram account to share photos from the afternoon. "Thanks to my friend Prince Harry for joining me today to surprise these remarkable students at Hyde Park Academy on the South Side. We were blown away by their passion, ambition and talent! #ReachHigher #ObamaSummit," she wrote alongside several photos.
Kensington Palace also shared photos from the meeting on Instagram and Twitter.
After speaking to the students, the royal took the stage with Chantelle Stefanovic from the Full Effect program to speak at the summit, where he spoke about listening to the younger generation. "The younger generation in the world has turned me into an optimist," he said. "We have to listen to the younger generation because they are the cure of some of the world's biggest problems."
He also introduced Stefanovic to former President Barack Obama.
Quite the busy day for the royal and the Obamas!