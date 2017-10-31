Prince Harry and Michelle Obama Made These Chicago High School Students' Day

The dream team is back together! Michelle Obama and Prince Harry arrived in Chicago today for the Obama Foundation Summit, but before they took the stage for day one of the event, they surprised twenty high school students at Hyde Park Academy in the city's South Side neighborhood.

The former First Lady and Prince Harry spoke with the students for over an hour about a variety of topics, including how the location of the Obama Presidential Center will highlight the school and neighborhood, how young people can stay inspired and hopeful in today's political climate, and the importance of education and using your voice to make change.

RELATED: Prince Harry Is Secretly Schooling Meghan Markle on Royal Life

Michelle took to her personal Instagram account to share photos from the afternoon. "Thanks to my friend Prince Harry for joining me today to surprise these remarkable students at Hyde Park Academy on the South Side. We were blown away by their passion, ambition and talent! #ReachHigher #ObamaSummit," she wrote alongside several photos.

Thanks to my friend Prince Harry for joining me today to surprise these remarkable students at Hyde Park Academy on the South Side. We were blown away by their passion, ambition and talent! #ReachHigher #ObamaSummit A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Kensington Palace also shared photos from the meeting on Instagram and Twitter.

Mrs. Obama and Prince Harry surprised approximately 20 students at Hyde Park Academy, a high school across from the future site of the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago. The warm and wide-ranging conversation, lasting over an hour, covered how the Obama Presidential Center will showcase the South Side of Chicago for a global audience, the importance of young people staying inspired and hopeful, and the transformative power of students using their voices to change the world. Prince Harry is on a short visit to Chicago where he will speak at the Obama Foundation Summit later. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

After speaking to the students, the royal took the stage with Chantelle Stefanovic from the Full Effect program to speak at the summit, where he spoke about listening to the younger generation. "The younger generation in the world has turned me into an optimist," he said. "We have to listen to the younger generation because they are the cure of some of the world's biggest problems."

He also introduced Stefanovic to former President Barack Obama.

HRH will share the stage with Chantelle Stefanovic from St Ann’s. He had the honour of introducing Chantelle to @BarackObama earlier today pic.twitter.com/5ikp8EhWA4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 31, 2017

Quite the busy day for the royal and the Obamas!