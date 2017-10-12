Prince Harry and Michelle Obama Are Spending Halloween Together in Chicago

Prince Harry is headed back to the United States!

The royal will visit Chicago on Oct. 31 for the inaugural summit of the Obama Foundation and, according to People, he will reunite with one of his good pals, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Of course, former President Barack Obama will also be in attendance. However, not quite as much time has passed since Harry and Barack had a good heart-to-heart: The two sat together at the Invictus Games on Friday, Sept. 29. According to one lucky lady who was seated nearby, the two even chatted about their significant others, including Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle.

“Obama asked about Meghan and Harry let him know she had been to watch the tennis with him,” Hayley Stove told the Sunday People. “Obama also asked about her filming the TV series Suits and how it was going. Harry asked Obama about his wife Michelle and how she was doing. Then he said, ‘Send my love to Michelle.’”

When Michelle was still in the White House, she partnered with Harry on multiple initiatives, including the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida.

During Harry’s first visit to Chicago later this month he’ll discuss the power of youth leadership to lead change, according to People. Harry is expected to address his work with the Full Effect project, a U.K. initiative that aims to give opportunities to young people.

Harry might just ask his girlfriend, Markle, for advice on where to spend his time in the Windy City: The American actress spent her college years at Northwestern University in nearby Evanston, Ill.

The royal has had quite the busy week leading up to this announcement: He stepped out for World Mental Health Day on Tuesday alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge before suiting up in a tux Wednesday night for the 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner.