Which Mutual Friend Set Up Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Newly engaged couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are obviously, totally, undeniably, irrevocably, head-over-heels in love. If you can make goofy faces with each other, that’s L-O-V-E.

And while people are guessing what Markle will wear to walk down the aisle next May, comparing her style to Kate Middleton’s, and making sure the Prince keeps up his fitness routine, one burning question is left unanswered: Who is the proud matchmaker that ignited their fairytale romance?

During the duo’s first joint TV interview, Prince Harry confirmed how they first met back in 2016: “We were introduced by a mutual friend."

However, Markle then chimed in with, “We should protect her privacy and not reveal too much of that,” which actually revealed that the mystery matchmaker friend is actually a woman.

Prior to the interview, reports had swirled that they'd met at the super hush-hush, members-only club Soho House, by way of Markus Anderson, who worked for the club and knew them both separately. Markle had shared photos with Anderson on her Instagram feed before, and she brought him along to the Invictus Games in Toronto in September.

So if the mutual friend is actually female, who is she?

As Vanity Fair points out, all signs lead to fashion designer Misha Nonoo, who by the way is tagged in the Instagram of Markle and Anderson above and has stepped out publicly with Markle in the past.

This delightful trio (Markle, Anderson, Nonoo) even traveled to Spain together last year and could essentially be in royal match-making cahoots.

Nonoo was previously married to Alexander Gilkes, a close friend of Prince Harry. This all mathematically adds up, but is it true?

A representative from Nonoo’s camp recently told People, “Misha will not be discussing anything surrounding her relationship with Meghan.”

While she didn’t confirm or deny anything, she has previously talked about her love for Markle.

“I love her to death,” she told the Evening Standard. “She is the coolest girl in the world. She has the most remarkable and generous spirit. I aspire to be as philanthropic as she is, and to have as much of an impact as her.”

Regardless of who indeed introduced Harry to Markle, we’re just pleased that someone did.