Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Holding Hands at a Friend's Wedding Is Adorable

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest joint vacation may involve a little foreshadowing of the couple's future. The two were spotted together at the nuptials of Harry’s Eton College friend, Tom “Skippy” Inskip, to literary agent Lara Hughes-Young in Jamaica and the two looked awfully comfortable as wedding dates.

During the festivities on Friday, the prince and his Suits star girlfriend were photographed smiling at each other as they stood hand-in-hand. Harry looked casual in a white button-up and slacks, while Markle was perfectly tropical in a printed maxidress. The table was adorned with pineapples and fruity drinks, just as you’d expect from a destination wedding in the Caribbean.

SBMF/MiamiPIXX/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

While this might look like Harry and his Markle simply enjoying time in the sun with friends, royal watchers suggest that this is a big step in their relationship. After all, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended their first wedding together in October 2010—and were engaged just a month later.

Are those wedding bells we hear?