Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Set Their Wedding Date

Ladies and gentlemen, lords and ladies, we officially have a date! Go ahead and clear your calendars, Kensington Palace announced Friday morning that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will marry on May 19, 2018. This latest announcement follows earlier confirmation of wedding's month and its location: St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle.

According to BBC, the Royal Family will pay for the wedding, including the service, music, flowers, and reception. Prince Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, announced their engagement last month after about a year of dating.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we need to start looking for hats! Only five more months to go!