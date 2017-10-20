Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Probably Get Married at This Time

Will royal wedding bells be ringing soon? All signs point to yes. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had several important milestones lately, including their first public appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto, but the most telling indication that an engagement announcement is forthcoming is a recent meeting with Queen Elizabeth herself.

According to the Daily Mail, the Suits actress met with Her Majesty on Thursday, two days after she returned from her extended summer trip to Scotland. Since Prince Harry is fifth in line to the throne, he must get the Queen's approval to marry, and it seems like she's received the official royal thumbs up.

Markle has already been introduced to his father Prince Phillip and step-mother the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as brother Prince William and Duchess Kate, so the meeting with the Queen was the final royal approval the 33-year-old Prince needed.

With all the royals aligned, it seems like they've already begun discussing a wedding date. “William and Kate are expecting their third baby mid April, and Harry won’t want to overshadow the birth of another prince or princess, and, of course, the Duchess will need some time to recover before she is at such a high-profile event," a source told Vanity Fair. "The most likely date is early summer 2018, which neatly ties in with Harry and Meghan’s second anniversary."

Markle recently told the producers of the USA show Suits that she won't be returning for another season, which has everyone believing that they may already be engaged. We'll be waiting with bated breath for the official announcement.