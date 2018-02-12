Tour Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Chapel Where They'll Say "I Do"

Royal wedding fever is real, and with less than 100 days to go until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry, the interest is only intensifying. If you can't make your way to England for the big day though, don't sweat it. Photos of the wedding chapel where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on are already available thanks to Kensington Palace, and this virtual tour is worth seeing ahead of the event.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Monday, Kensington Palace posted an inside shot of the beautiful church hall at St. George's Chapel where the couple will say "I do." The church is covered with ornate gold detailing, wooden church pews, and a gigantic wall of stained glass that is segmented into parts.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/Getty Images

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/Getty Images

When Markle walks down the aisle of black-and-white checkered marble, she'll greet Prince Harry at the medieval altar.

The couple's friends and family will sit alongside the aisle in wooden stalls surrounded by the flags of the Knights of the Garter.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/Getty Images

After officially tying the knot, they'll leave for their reception at St. George's Hall, which People reports is still traditionally used for banquets. The hall was built in the 14th century, but a 1992 fire required the ceiling to be replaced along with more than half of the room.

Even so, it's quite a sight, with baroque woodwork covering the walls and ceiling.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/Getty Images

The wedding doesn't take place until May 19, but if you're getting antsy about it, check out other details that Kensington Palace released to the public to quell your curiosity.