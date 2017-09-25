Prince Harry Visited Meghan Markle on the Set of Suits 

Calling all fans of the royal family and the TV show Suits—your worlds are colliding in a big way.

Prince Harry reportedly paid his girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, a visit on the TV set of Suits in Toronto earlier this week, and the details are aww-worthy.

According to Hello!, the royal got a mini tour of the set, and by all accounts, the visit was sweet and adorable.

“He was super low-key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady,” the source said. “He’s incredibly supportive of her work.”

While in Toronto, the star couple also made their first official public outing at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. Markle wore a $185 dress (which you can still buy), while Prince Harry wore a suit, and while they didn't sit together at the time, they did make their first appearance as a couple right afterwards.

On Monday, the couple was spotted holding hands tightly together before watching a tennis match between Australia and New Zealand.

How cute are they?