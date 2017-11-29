Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Have a Short Engagement for This Touching Reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be walking down the aisle just six short months after their engagement, and the reason why might make you emotional. According to ET and royal expert Kate Nicholl, the prince wants to make sure his grandfather Prince Philip can make it to the wedding.

“One of the reasons that Prince Harry has wanted this wedding to happen quite quickly—this is really whirlwind by royal standards—is because his 96-year-old grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, is retired now and Prince Harry really wants him to be at his wedding,” Nicholl said. “He's incredibly close to his grandfather and, being 96, Harry thought it was it was a great thing to [have] the wedding sooner rather than later, so his grandfather could be there, fit and healthy.”

The location of the ceremony was also reportedly influenced by his grandfather’s health. Harry and Markle will wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip reside for part of the year.

“He didn't want to get married at the same place as his brother,” Nicholl said. “He didn't want to have such a big royal wedding at Westminster Abbey—it doesn't need to be as big as William's wedding. Harry really wanted to have something a little bit more intimate. The second reason is that he wanted something close to home for the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen.”

The couple is reportedly keen on having a smaller, more intimate wedding. “I know it doesn't sound small with 800 people, but by royal standards, it is smaller. And, Windsor is also really special place to Prince Harry. He spent a lot of childhood there, went to school there [and] it’s where he spends a lot of time as an adult with his grandmother.”

“And, we understand it's where Meghan first got to know the Queen,” Nicholl added. “She spent time with the Queen at Windsor, so I think [it’s] a special place to both of them and that was very much indicated in today's press conference.”

May 2018 can’t come soon enough.