Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Their Royal Wedding Schedule

We're counting down the days until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot on May 19—it's 96 in case you were curious. And to help tide us over until the big day, Kensington Palace decided to release several details surrounding the intimate celebration on behalf of the prince and soon-to-be royal.

On Monday morning, palace officials took to Twitter to confirm some of our most pressing questions: Will the newlyweds take a carriage ride like Prince William and Kate Middleton after exchanging vows? What time does the service begin? And where will the reception take place?

Perhaps the most important detail is when we need to set our alarms to be awake for the most up-to-date coverage. The answer? 7:00 a.m. ET. "The wedding service will begin at 12noon at St George's Chapel," officials said in a series of tweets.

They added, "The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows."

Immediately following the ceremony, the royals will take a romantic carriage ride from the chapel through Windsor, returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk. "They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," Kensington Palace wrote.

Last, but not least, the couple will have not one, but two receptions. One for guests from the congregation, and the other focused on close family and friends, which will be hosted by Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles. Details about whether the parties will take place inside the state apartments or a more formal venue within the confines of Windsor Castle have yet to be released.

The palace also didn't mention if invitations have been mailed, or if the wedding itself will be a small or grand affair. However, St. George's Chapel can hold approximately 800 guests, and we're betting every seat will be filled.