Prince Harry Is Secretly Schooling Meghan Markle on Royal Life

Karwai Tang/Getty

Here's another major clue that Meghan Markle may be joining the royal family soon: Apparently, Prince Harry has been personally teaching the Suits actress the ins and outs of royal life.

Sources say that Harry wants to make Markle's transition into the royal family as seamless as possible and is doing everything he can to prep her for the lifestyle change—everyone together now: AWW!

Writer Katie Nicholl, who's written an upcoming biography about Prince Harry, told the New York Post the royal knows the change will be dramatic for Markle, even though she's used to the spotlight: "He knows how daunting this will be for Meghan, and he's keen for her to be relaxed in the company of senior royals."

What exactly is he teaching her? Well, for one, how to appropriately address Queen Elizabeth—as if meeting your boyfriend's parents isn't stressful enough!

"Harry will have made sure Meghan knew how to address the queen and how to behave in her presence," Nicholl told the source. "He calls her 'Granny,' but after Meghan had curtsied and called her 'Your Majesty,' she would have reverted to 'ma'am.'"

Also on the syllabus would be things like how to properly curtsy and what behaviors are expected in public. Just typical royalty stuff, no biggie.