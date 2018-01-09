Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Their First 2018 Appearance in the Coziest Neutrals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ringing in their wedding year with their first official royal appearance together in 2018, and they could not look cozier.

The engaged couple stepped out to a radio station in southern London for a great reason: They're spending time at Reprezent 107.3FM in order to learn more about how the station is positively influencing young people through broadcasting.

Their visit also marks the first time they've been seen publicly since celebrating the holidays together with Queen Elizabeth (making Markle the first royal fiancée to do so, no big deal).

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at POP Brixton to visit @ReprezentRadio 🎧 pic.twitter.com/NsxphnLDod — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will this afternoon visit @ReprezentRadio in POP Brixton, to see their work supporting young people through creative training in radio and broadcasting," Kensington Palace stated in a series of tweets.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will this afternoon visit @ReprezentRadio in POP Brixton, to see their work supporting young people through creative training in radio and broadcasting. pic.twitter.com/QzBUr7MMXA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018

"The Reprezent training programme was established in 2008 in response to an alarming rise in knife crime, to help young people develop and socialise through radio. Training hundreds of young people every year to develop useful skills and help progress to further education and employment opportunities, over 4,000 young people have been through the Reprezent programme."

For the special occasion, the star couple dressed in neutrals. Markle wore a camel Smythe Brando coat (the leopard version is still available online) and scarf over a simple black dress, while Prince Harry wore a blazer over a white button down and gray sweater.

It's really no surprise that they're kicking off their wedding year in style, now is it?