Prince Harry Works Up a Sweat After Announcing Engagement to Meghan Markle

It looks like Prince Harry is making sure he’s in tip-top shape before he says “I do” to his now-fiancée Meghan Markle.

Just a day after the couple announced to the world that they will tie the knot next spring, the groom-to-be ditched his blue suit to get in a workout Tuesday morning. He rocked a gray long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants, a blue-gray beanie, and blue sneakers to work up a sweat.

TheImageDirect.com

While the Suits star wasn’t in tow for the workout sesh, the duo has been busy working on their wedding plans together. Kensington Palace revealed Tuesday in a tweet that they had already nailed down a date and location for their wedding.

"The marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May, 2018," the tweet read.

The marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018. pic.twitter.com/lJdtWnbdpB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 28, 2017

"Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel," the statement continued. "The Royal Family will pay for the wedding. Further details about the wedding will be announced in due course."

In addition to their marriage date and time, the Palace also tweeted that the couple will make their first official appearance together in Nottingham Friday in honor of World AIDS Day.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will undertake their first official engagements together in Nottingham this Friday. pic.twitter.com/6RQYdyZ2t2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 28, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will speak to staff and mentors @NottinghamAcad about the Full Effect programme which is helping prevent young people from turning to violence and crime. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 28, 2017

We can't wait to see the lovebirds together again!