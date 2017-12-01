Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Their First Royal Appearance in Nottingham

Four days after announcing their engagement, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set out on their first joint public engagement in Nottingham.

On Friday, the couple began their visit to the English city at the town center. Dressed in a black turtleneck, a beige Joseph skirt ($537; joseph-fashion.com), a long navy blue coat from Mackage, which has already sold out, and a burgundy Strathberry tote ($675; saks.com). The royal-to-be looked positively radiant as she waded into the assembled crowd of enthusiastic locals.

One bold fan even asked Harry what it was like to be with someone like Meghan “as a ginger.”

“It’s great isn’t it … unbelievable!” the red-headed royal joked in response.

From there, the lovebirds made their way to Nottingham Contemporary, an art center hosting a celebration for World AIDS Day, sponsored by the Terrence Higgins Trust. Next on the schedule is a meeting with staff and mentors at Nottingham Academy, where they will attend a discussion about the Full Effect program, an effort founded by Harry aimed at preventing young people from turning to violence and crime. There will even be a "hip hop opera" performance,

Harry has spent considerable time in Nottingham in recent years, and was reportedly very excited to introduce his new fiancée to a place that's become near and dear to his heart. During a Buckingham Palace briefing on Tuesday, spokesman Jason Knauf said Harry was “looking forward to introducing Ms. Markle to a community that has become very special to him."

It looks like Meghan's already got the hang of it! We're looking forward to plenty more appearances from this dynamic duo.